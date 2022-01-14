Maruti launch strategy: Automaker aims to launch 12 cars over next 2 years; check details

With stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki is looking to up its game. The passenger car maker is getting ready with an extensive product launch plan over the next two years

With stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki is looking to up its game. The passenger car maker is getting ready with an extensive product launch plan over the next two years, with at least three products before the end of fiscal and a total of 12 cars in the next two years

Within six weeks, Maruti will launch a CNG variant of the Celerio, a WagonR facelift and an all new Baleno model.

You will also see an upgrade of the Brezza and the Brezza CNG. In order to take on the Creta and Seltos, Maruti will launch a B segment SUV which is being developed jointly by Toyota and Suzuki and will be manufactured at Toyota's Bidadi plant. The market will see an all new Alto and CNG variants of the Swift Dzire. Maruti is also launching a Thar rival in Q4 of FY23

Maruti's much awaited electric launch will take place in FY24. Sourcing and development work is underway for a small electric car. A flexi fuel vehicle and a new refreshed Swift are also likely to be launched in FY24.

