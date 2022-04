In the last three months, there has been a steady sale of 21,500 units of class 8 trucks in North America which is a 3 percent month-on-month growth compared to February sales

Sales of class 8 truck orders have seen a bit of an improvement in the month of March. In the last three months, there has been a steady sale of 21,500 units in North America which is a 3 percent month-on-month growth compared to February sales.

According to FTR Intel, though the demand is strong at the moment, the supply-side crunch is still a concern because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.