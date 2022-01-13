Mahindra group re-launches iconic motorcycle Yezdi under its Classic Legends brand

It's an emotional moment for veteran bikers- the iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi is returning to Indian streets thanks to the Mahindra group which under its brand Classic Legends is restoring and resurrecting old two-wheeler brands.
Yezdi which was discontinued in the 1990s has been relaunched with three models, Roaster, Scrambler and Adventure starting at the price of Rs 1,98,000.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Anupam Thareja, founder of the Classic Legends said the company is far better prepared for the bike's launch after learning from its mistakes with Jawa.
