Mahindra group re-launches iconic motorcycle Yezdi under its Classic Legends brand

Yezdi which was discontinued in the 1990s has been relaunched with three models, Roaster, Scrambler and Adventure starting at the price of Rs 1,98,000.

It's an emotional moment for veteran bikers- the iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi is returning to Indian streets thanks to the Mahindra group which under its brand Classic Legends is restoring and resurrecting old two-wheeler brands.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Anupam Thareja, founder of the Classic Legends said the company is far better prepared for the bike's launch after learning from its mistakes with Jawa.

