Suman Mishra of Mahindra Electric expects 30 percent electrification in three-wheelers by the year 2025. She also shared her views on the benefits that could accrue to Mahindra Electric from the auto PLI scheme.

Suman Mishra of Mahindra Electric expects 30 percent electrification in three-wheelers by 2025. She also shared her views on the benefits that Mahindra Electric could receive from the auto PLI scheme.

“At least 30 percent electrification in this segment we are going to see in 2025 and maybe a few years later we will see 80-90 percent penetration,” she said.

Read Also |

Watch the accompanying video for more.