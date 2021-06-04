Maharashtra govt likely to approve revised EV policy within a month

VIDEOS

Updated : June 04, 2021 14:59:09 IST

The Maharashtra government is set to approve the revised electric vehicle (EV) policy within a month, according to people in the know.

The revised draft is ready and awaiting cabinet approval and big-ticket announcements could be seen by the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Bal Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray in a few weeks from now.

The focus of this electric vehicle policy is on 5 cities of Maharashtra that is Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad. The government is also planning to start procuring only electric vehicles for government departments in these 5 cities starting 2022.

Sohinder Singh Gill, DG, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles said, "A good thing about Maharashtra's Draft EV policy is that it has set a target to achieve by 2025. However, we believe that there is a need to increase the target for the categories that have the potential to grow fast. For instance, we can aim at achieving the target of 25 percent in the electric three-wheeler and two-wheeler category by 2025. The government could do so by offering some fiscal incentives for a limited number of vehicles to boost immediate demand, facilitate skill up-gradation of roadside mechanics to handle EVs and installing low cost charging infrastructure."

