Madras High Court puts mandatory 'bumper-to-bumper' motor insurance order in abeyance till September 13

The Madras High Court on September 1 put its order on mandatory bumper-to-bumper motor insurance in abeyance till September 13.

On August 26, the high court had ruled that "bumper-to-bumper" insurance must be mandatory whenever a new vehicle is sold starting September 1. This must be in addition to covering the driver, passengers, and owner of the vehicle, for a period of five years.

Thereafter, the owner of the vehicle must be cautious in safeguarding the interest of the driver, passengers, third parties and himself/herself, so as to avoid unnecessary liability being foisted on the owner of the vehicle, Justice S Vaidyanathan had said in the order.

Parikshit Luthra reports that the court will also consult Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) and General Insurance Council (GIC) on the issue.

