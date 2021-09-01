  • Home>
  • Madras High Court puts mandatory 'bumper to-bumper' motor insurance order in abeyance till September 13

On August 26, the Madras High Court had ruled that "bumper-to-bumper" insurance should be mandatory whenever a new vehicle is sold starting September 1.

The Madras High Court on September 1 put its order on mandatory bumper-to-bumper motor insurance in abeyance till September 13.
On August 26, the high court had ruled that "bumper-to-bumper" insurance must be mandatory whenever a new vehicle is sold starting September 1. This must be in addition to covering the driver, passengers, and owner of the vehicle, for a period of five years.
Thereafter, the owner of the vehicle must be cautious in safeguarding the interest of the driver, passengers, third parties and himself/herself, so as to avoid unnecessary liability being foisted on the owner of the vehicle, Justice S Vaidyanathan had said in the order.
Parikshit Luthra reports that the court will also consult Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) and General Insurance Council (GIC) on the issue.
—with text inputs from PTI
