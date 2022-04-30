Cross
Loan vs full payment: Here's what to choose when buying a new car

By Sonal Bhutra   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Updated)
Are you looking to buy a new car? Should you buy make full payment or take a loan? CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra and Mangalam Maloo discussed this further.

If one has money in the bank account, which is giving 12 percent interest and the car loan is available at 7-9 percent, then it is better to take a loan and earning the money on the capital.
One should go to the dealer first, ask them for financing options. Sometimes the buyer gets a discount on paying all the money upfront. If the discount is good enough then one should go for paying the money upfront, else take a loan.
