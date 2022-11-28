Lamborghini Urus Performante, Pravaig Defy Electric SUV launched in India

Italian supercar market Lamborghini has launched the worlds fastest SUV in the Indian market. The Urus Performante has the power to go from 0-100 in just 3.3 seconds. With a price tag of Rs 4.2 crores, India was among the 5 countries where this super car has been launched. For a luxury car maker like Lamborghini, India is today one of the fastest and most promising car markets.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Pravaig has also announced its entry into the market, with the Defy SUV priced at Rs 39.5 lakhs. The company which is yet to begin production believes it can challenge legacy players without any subsidy support. The company has received 800 bookings so far and plans to begin deliveries in April 2023.

