Lamborghini Urus Performante, Pravaig Defy Electric SUV launched in India

Lamborghini Urus Performante, Pravaig Defy Electric SUV launched in India

By Daanish Anand   Nov 28, 2022 9:21 PM IST (Published)
For high end carmaker Lamborghini, India is among the 5 countries it has picked to launch its super car “Urus Performante”. Meanwhile, in the electric vehicle space, Bengaluru based EV startup "Pravaig" has launched its first electric SUV car.

Italian supercar market Lamborghini has launched the worlds fastest SUV in the Indian market. The Urus Performante has the power to go from 0-100 in just 3.3 seconds. With a price tag of Rs 4.2 crores, India was among the 5 countries where this super car has been launched. For a luxury car maker like Lamborghini, India is today one of the fastest and most promising car markets.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Pravaig has also announced its entry into the market, with the Defy SUV priced at Rs 39.5 lakhs. The company which is yet to begin production believes it can challenge legacy players without any subsidy support. The company has received 800 bookings so far and plans to begin deliveries in April 2023.
Watch accompanying video for more
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
