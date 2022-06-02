Kia to launch made-in-India electric vehicle by 2025

Kia launched its first car in India in August 2019, and in less than three years the company has a 6 percent market share. Kia is eyeing a 30 percent growth this year with its four SUVs and now an electric vehicle. Speaking at the launch of its first all-electric crossover, EV6, in India, Vice President of Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the company’s second electric vehicle after EV6 will be made in India and built for Indian roads.

Speaking at the launch of its first all-electric crossover EV6 in India, Vice President of Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the company’s second electric vehicle after EV6 will be made in India and built for Indian roads. He expects the made-in-India electric vehicle (EV) to hit the roads by 2025.

“Currently we have EV6 in India which we have launched today. The second electric vehicle is made in India, built for India and will hit Indian roads in 2025.”

The price of Kia EV6 starts at around Rs 59 lakh for the rear-wheel drive variant and goes upto Rs 64 lakh for the four-wheel drive version.

Brar said, “Kia EV6 takes the game to yet another level because this is the best electric vehicle that we have in the Kia global portfolio.”

Kia is expected to make 100 units available with deliveries scheduled to begin in September.

The company aims to launch 14 EVs globally and has allocated $22 billion for the same.

“We have allocated $22 billion for electric vehicles globally and our game plan is for 14 electric vehicles. We are still in the process of working out how many of these 14 vehicles will come into India,” Brar said.

