Kawasaki aims for a comeback in small capacity single cylinder motorcycle with W175

Kawasaki India is coming back into the small capacity single cylinder motorcycle space with the W175 which is a retro styled motorcycle and borrows cues from the W800.

With an on-road price of Rs 1.77 lakh, the motorcycle comes with a 177cc, Air Cooled, 4-Stroke single cylinder engine and has 12 litre of fuel tank. The engine generates max power of 13PS at 7,500rpm and has a max torque of 13.2Nm at 6,000rpm.

The motorcycle can deliver a mileage of 49.12kmpl in city and 56.78kmpl on highways.

Watch the accompanying video for entire review of the motorcycle.

