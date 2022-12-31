Kawasaki aims for a comeback in small capacity single cylinder motorcycle with W175

Kawasaki India is coming back into the small capacity single cylinder motorcycle space with the W175 which is a retro styled motorcycle and borrows cues from the W800.
Recommended ArticlesView All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence
IST3 Min(s) Read
RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes
IST2 Min(s) Read
With an on-road price of Rs 1.77 lakh, the motorcycle comes with a 177cc, Air Cooled, 4-Stroke single cylinder engine and has 12 litre of fuel tank. The engine generates max power of 13PS at 7,500rpm and has a max torque of 13.2Nm at 6,000rpm.
The motorcycle can deliver a mileage of 49.12kmpl in city and 56.78kmpl on highways.
Watch the accompanying video for entire review of the motorcycle.
Also watch, CNBC-TV18 review the most powerful SUV in India – the Aston Martin DBX 707 and a sneak peek into the 6th edition of Great India Drive organised by Hyundai Motor India.