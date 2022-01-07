JPMorgan upgrades Hero MotoCorp to 'overweight'

JPMorgan has an interesting note on autos. According to them, after a yearlong downtrend, some of the auto stocks look quite good. They have upgraded Hero MotoCorp from a ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’ with a target price of Rs 2,900 on the stock.

M&M is their top pick at the moment, they expect 5-15 percent compounded growth rate in the auto sales. Here they have a target price of Rs 1,150 that is a 37 percent upside to where the current market price is.

The only stock they remain cautious on is Maruti.

