January auto sales preview: Street expects weak demand recovery for two-wheelers

January auto sales numbers are set to release tomorrow on February 1, 2022.

The month of January has been a complete mixed bag. The sector has gotten hit the hardest is two-wheelers and that continues. So the demand has been under pressure in the two-wheeler space as inventory has piled up. That entire pocket will see a fall of anywhere between 10 percent and 15 percent year on year (YoY).

In the passenger vehicle (PV) space, the semiconductor shortage issue has been abated a bit, so there will be a recovery in that space – just about 0-7 percent growth, which is flat to about high single digit growth in this sector is expected.

The commercial vehicle (CV) sector will be best placed because demand has picked up and in the run up to the Budget 2022, there is an expectation that infrastructure budgetary outlay will also go up.

