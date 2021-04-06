Industrial units across Maharashtra are operational, says M&M’s Hemant Sikka

VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2021 01:43 PM IST

All our industrial units across Maharashtra are operational, said Hemant Sikka, president-farm equipment at Mahindra & Mahindra, on Tuesday.

India has reported its biggest COVID-19 surge on Monday (April 5) with the daily count crossing the one-lakh mark and Maharashtra accounts for 55 percent of the new infections with over 57,000 new cases as of April 5.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sikka said, “The government (Maharashtra) has been very proactive and all the industrial units across the state in Maharashtra has been allowed to function. So, as on today we face no issues though supply chain will become difficult with oxygen units being asked to divert the oxygen only to the hospitals, which is an important decision. However, if some can be provided to certain industrial units which are dependent on this then we will have smooth flow in terms of supply chain.”

Talking about business, he said, “We are looking at a growth for the industry but putting a number right now will not be fair because we have to look at the earlier estimates of the monsoon.”

“We were more affected last year but we have done tremendous amount of work in terms of debottlenecking, de-risking the whole supply chain and going into this April, we are much better prepared than what we were prepared in the month of April-May. However, we have lost market share because of supply constraints but we are much better prepared now compared to last year,” said Sikka.

