India's EV policy: Heartening to see all important states support electrification, says FICCI's Sulajja Motwani

Updated : July 15, 2021 19:41:33 IST

The Maharashtra government has unveiled a revised electric vehicle policy with a slew of financial incentives on the battery size, early-bird discounts, scrapping, and battery warranty.

All these put together could make things very attractive for someone looking to buy an electric vehicle, especially an electric two- or three-wheeler.

The state will also roll out supply-side incentives for setting up at least one gigafactory in Maharashtra. Recently, reliance industries had announced a hydrogen fuel cell gigafactory in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Currently, close to 18 states have an electric vehicle policy. So, will the competition among states help reduce the production cost and also the upfront cost of electric vehicles?

To discuss all this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Ashish Singh, additional chief secretary-transport, Maharashtra; Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries and Commerce, Telangana, and Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chairman, FICCI, Electric Vehicle Committee.