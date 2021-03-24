India's EV foray: Industry experts say 'Make in India' necessary for success

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2021 04:28 PM IST

The narrative over the last few years was that Tesla is going to take over the auto world. Is that changing now with aggressive electric vehicle (EV) plans unveiled by traditional auto companies? In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Chetan Maini, co-founder & chairman of Sun Mobility and Naveen Soni, senior vice president of Toyota Kirloskar Motor discussed the evolving EV market in India.

First-up, Soni said that many things are happening from the government’s side showing their intention to reduce carbon footprint.

“The things that are happening from the government side which is clearly indicating that the government want to reduce carbon footprint and also reduce the import bill on crude oil. These enablers definitely help manufacturers to walk into the direction and from demand point of view, consumer are getting more conscious about the environment and that’s a good sign.”

He further said that electric vehicles will be a success if they are 'Made In India'. However, we need charging infrastructure and consumer Confidence in EVs.

Meanwhile, Maini said, regional models are making the EV segment wider. “The time has come and therefore, you see companies, both new as well as companies that are traditional are putting investment in it,” he said.

