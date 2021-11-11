Hope to reach 15% EV penetration in Delhi by mid-2022: Dialogue & Development Commission

In 2021, the overall EV adoption in India is at 1.6 percent, that's 2.3 lakh electric vehicles out of a total 1.39 crore vehicles registered in India this year.

India has supported the COP26 declaration to accelerate the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE). The Niti Aayog has highlighted the need to transition the country's large fleet of two- and three-wheelers, comprising 80 percent of the automobiles, to zero emission vehicles. But how do Indian states fare in terms of EV adoption?

In 2021, the overall EV adoption in India stands at 1.6 percent, that's 2.3 lakh electric vehicles out of a total 1.39 crore vehicles registered in India this year. But there has been an almost 90 percent increase in the number of electric vehicles on Indian roads compared to last year.

Among the states, Delhi leads the pack. In Q2, 7 percent of the vehicles registered in Delhi were EVs. This year, close to 20,000 out of 3.8 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi were EVs, that's 5 percent, well above the national average.

The next big state is Karnataka, where 2.6 percent of the total vehicles are EVs – that’s 25,905 vehicles out of the total 10 lakh vehicles in the state.

In Maharashtra which recently came up with an EV policy, 1.3 percent of the vehicles are EVs, that is 20,630 vehicles out of 15.8 lakh vehicles in the state.

The EV penetration in Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand is 2 percent, Gujarat is at 0.6 percent and Tamil Nadu at 1.8 percent.

As of today, more than 14 states have their own EV policies.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi , said the government hopes to reach 15 percent EV penetration by middle of next year.

“The Delhi government’s EV policy said that we aspire to reach 25 percent EV penetration in three years. We followed through from the point of declaring our vision to taking various actions over the last one year and have now reached to 7 percent. We hope to end the second year of our EV policy, which is in mid of next year with around 15 percent EV penetration.”

Ankur Thadani, partner at TPG Rise Climate Fund, said, “When the private equity universe looks at EV space, we are looking at OEMs that are putting strategic focus in the space… You can argue whether this is two years out, five or 10 years out, but reality is that the world is moving towards EV and so is India, in a very dominant fashion. We are also looking at OEMs which are playing this game in a holistic manner, not just doing one or two models but a holistic model launch across price points and across the spectrum.”

