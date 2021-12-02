Hope chip shortage issue gets resolved soon, supply to increase from January: ASDC

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nikunj Sanghi, Chairman, Automotive Skill Development Council discussed the auto sales numbers for the month of November, the outlook for sales and the sector - at large.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nikunj Sanghi, Chairman, Automotive Skill Development Council discussed the auto sales numbers for the month of November, the outlook for sales and the sector - at large.

He is hopeful that the semiconductor chip shortage issue will get resolved soon.

Also Read:

He is expecting a much better chip supply from January onwards, which will be a huge relief for the industry.

He believes demand is returning. Two-wheeler sales doing well is a good sign for the economy.

He wouldn’t be concerned about the mixed set of auto sales numbers for the month of November because the retail segment has done reasonably well.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all market updates here.