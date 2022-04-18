Honda joins EV race by launching the City eHEV hybrid; details here

Honda has unveiled its first hybrid electric vehicle for the Indian market, Honday City eHEV Hybrid. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke with Kunal Behl, Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India to understand the strategy behind the move and what lies ahead.

“As Indian consumers are stepping towards the electrified journey, we feel that there needs to be a practical solution which needs to be introduced in the market,” he said.

The company had to undertake drastic measures and optimize production to make the organization more robust and healthier and stronger, he said.

With this launch of eHEV, the company is also following a long-term commitment of ‘Make in India’ as this particular eHEV is being manufactured in India, he added.

In terms of the EV outlook, he said, “We are spending $40 billion for the electrified journey. We are going to launch about 30 EV cars by 2030.”

