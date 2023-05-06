Honda enters India's 100cc motorcycle market with launch of Honda Shine 100

The 125cc Shine commuter motorcycle did very well for the company ever since Honda launched the bike back in 2006. Since that time it has become the hottest selling two-wheeler motorcycle in India because it was simple, frugal, comfortable and affordable to the masses.

Honda has made its debut in India's 100cc motorcycle market with the launch of the Honda Shine 100. This motorcycle is characterized by its simplicity, compactness, and fundamental features. It doesn't offer as many features as the 125cc version but is a lot more affordable.

Christopher Chaves from Overdrive finds out what Honda's initial offering in the fiercely competitive 100cc commuter motorcycle space entails.

Also read | Overdrive brings a closer look at MG Comet EV and Citroën C3 Aircross

Also, Overdrive has conducted a comparison between the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Toyota Innova. The Innova Hycross, a hybrid vehicle, has transformed the traditional perception of the Innova MPV by incorporating advanced technology and a front-wheel drive monocoque architecture. The question arises as to how much of the original Innova characteristics are preserved in the Hycross. To answer this query, the Innova Crysta serves as an ideal benchmark for comparison.

Following the arrival of the second-generation Audi Q3 in India, the Audi Q3 Sportback has also made its way into the market. The Q3 Sportback features a more daring rear design, which has been made possible by its 36mm increase in length and 49mm reduction in height compared to the standard Q3. Overdrive finds out the reasons for choosing the Q3 Sportback over the Q3.

Also Read | Overdrive reviews latest Honda City, Yamaha FZX and Harley Davidson Street Glide Special