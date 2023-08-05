Overdrive reviews the Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooter

Honda has entered the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space in India with its new "Elevate." This new car is set to compete with well-established giants such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

Under the hood, Honda Elevate boasts a powerful 1,498cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 121PS at 6,600rpm and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm.

Offering a smooth driving experience, the car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox, ensuring a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. For those seeking an even better mileage, the CVT variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.92kmpl.

The interior exudes elegance with brown leather accents on the upholstery, complemented by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

