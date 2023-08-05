Overdrive reviews the Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooter

1 Min Read
Honda has entered the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space in India with its new "Elevate." This new car is set to compete with well-established giants such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.
Under the hood, Honda Elevate boasts a powerful 1,498cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 121PS at 6,600rpm and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm.
Offering a smooth driving experience, the car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox, ensuring a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. For those seeking an even better mileage, the CVT variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.92kmpl.
The interior exudes elegance with brown leather accents on the upholstery, complemented by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
