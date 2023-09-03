For the last couple of months, the motorcycle community has been abuzz with excitement over the return of the iconic Hero Karizma Motorcycle.

Recently introduced in the Indian market at an attractive introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh, the Karizma XMR 210 boasts a powerful 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine under its hood.

Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this engine delivers a maximum power output of 25.5PS at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 20.4 Nm at 7,250rpm.

The unveiling of this impressive bike was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for the new Karizma XMR 210, doing the honours. The motorcycle is available in three eye-catching colours: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

In the fiercely competitive landscape of motorcycles, the Karizma XMR 210 goes head-to-head with rivals such as the Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and KTM RC 200.

