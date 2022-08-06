Here’s a first ride impression of Ducati Desert X

Desert X comes with the popular 937cc L-twin engine and is likely to be priced a shade under the Multistrada V2S which starts at Rs 14.65 lakh.

Ducati has made some pretty impressive strides in the off-road adventure motorcycle space by introducing the Scrambler range of motorcycles.

Now, it has decided to enter into a very niche but very popular rally raid motorcycle segment with the Desert X.

The Ducati Desert X will compete with the likes of Triumph Tiger Rally 900GT Pro as well as the BMW F 850 GSA.

