    Here's a first ride impression of Ducati Desert X

    Here’s a first ride impression of Ducati Desert X

    By Sohini Dutt
    Desert X comes with the popular 937cc L-twin engine and is likely to be priced a shade under the Multistrada V2S which starts at Rs 14.65 lakh.

    Ducati has made some pretty impressive strides in the off-road adventure motorcycle space by introducing the Scrambler range of motorcycles.
    Now, it has decided to enter into a very niche but very popular rally raid motorcycle segment with the Desert X.
    Desert X comes with the popular 937cc L-twin engine and is likely to be priced a shade under the Multistrada V2S which starts at Rs 14.65 lakh.
    The Ducati Desert X will compete with the likes of Triumph Tiger Rally 900GT Pro as well as the BMW F 850 GSA.
    Also, watch team Overdrive compare Honda City e:HEV Hybrid against Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
