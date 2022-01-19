Hatchbacks, compact sedans unviable in diesel: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced its foray into CNG with variants of the Tigor and Tiago.

The company also reported strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in 9 months of FY22 with 10,000 unit sales, with highest ever monthly sales of EVs in December at 2,255 units. Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, Tata Motors PV and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility discussed the rationale behind foraying into CNG space now.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.