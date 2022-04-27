Cross
Government summons chief technology officers of electric vehicle manufacturers; seeks explanation on quality assurance systems

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
In light of recent electric vehicle fires, the government is now taking a closer look at the quality assurance systems of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers connected to the recent fires. That's not all, CNBC-TV18 learns that expert teams appointed by the centre have also visited manufacturing facilities of some of these EV companies.

It is also learnt that chief technology officers of Okinawa, Ola Electric, Ather, Jitendra EV and Boom Motors have been summoned to the ministry of road transport to explain the entire quality assurance system from on-boarding of the vendors to delivery of vehicles.
