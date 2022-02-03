Government likely to announce battery swapping policy in 2-3 months

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is in the advanced stages of working on a battery swapping policy. The ministry has sought feedback from at least 100 companies, a lot of consultation has already happened and it is understood that the government intends to bring out the policy in the next two-three months.

The government wants to set standards for the size of the battery and also the connector of the battery which is there in cars and also in a swapping station and also at a regular fixed charging stations. The government doesn’t want to set standards for battery chemistry as it may change over the next few years. Government wants to encourage innovation.

