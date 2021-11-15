Indian
Global
Commodities
Currencies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nifty
Sensex
MCX
home
>
videos
>
auto
>
First ride review of Ola Electric Scooter
videos |
November 15, 2021, 09:46 PM
IST
First ride review of Ola Electric Scooter
By
CNBC-TV18
|
Nov 15, 2021, 09:46 PM
IST (Published)
Mini
Overdrive's Bertrant Dsouza took it out for spin and brings you a comprehensive review.
Ola's Electric Scooter is now available for test drives. Is it worth your money? Overdrive's Bertrand D'souza took Ola S1 Pro out for a spin and tells you what its first electric offering for the country is like to ride.
Watch video for more.
Tags
electric scooter
Ola Electric
Ola S1 Pro
Overdrive