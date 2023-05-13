English
First drive review of Porsche’s 718 Cayman GT4 RS the mid-engine sports car

By CNBC-TV18  May 13, 2023 3:50 PM IST (Published)
Lamborghini, the iconic sports car manufacturer, has completed 60 years since its founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, established the company. Throughout these years, Lamborghini has gifted us with numerous high-performance sports cars that are highly coveted. Recently, Bertrand D'souza of Overdrive had the chance to participate in the anniversary celebrations in Bologna, where he was able to drive five of the brand's most desirable cars, fulfilling a long-held dream.

videos | May 13, 2023 3:50 PM IST
Porsche has always been known for producing some of the most iconic sports cars. And when it comes to their mid-engine models, the 718 Cayman has always been a favourite among enthusiasts. However, Porsche has recently announced the release of their newest and most exciting mid-engine model yet — the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

This new addition to the Porsche lineup is set to be the ultimate swansong for the mid-engine platform before the brand makes a shift towards electric vehicles.
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the car that Porsche enthusiasts have been asking for — a mid-engine sports car that combines the power and performance of the 911 RS models with the nimbleness and agility of the smaller, lighter 718 Cayman. So, what gives it those credentials, Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out.
Also Read | Overdrive | An in-depth review of Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Lamborghini, the iconic sports car manufacturer, has completed 60 years since its founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, established the company. Throughout these years, Lamborghini has unveiled numerous high-performance sports cars that are highly coveted.
Recently, Bertrand D'souza of Overdrive had the chance to participate in the anniversary celebrations in Bologna, where he was able to drive five of the brand's most desirable cars, fulfilling a long-held dream.
