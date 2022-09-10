    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    First drive review of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and Audi A8L facelift review

    videos | IST

    First drive review of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and Audi A8L facelift review

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Overdrive’s Simran Rastogi gets first drive review of AMG EQS 53 and 2022 version of the Audi A8 L.

    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has big shoes to fill considering it is the first all-electric AMG from Mercedes Benz and it also has a 55-year old legacy filled with everything from large capacity, thunderous V8s to the world's most powerful four-cylinder. Simran Rastogi finds out whether AMG EQS 53 lives up to all of its expectations.
    The Audi A8L has been known to be a quintessential business Limousine with an all work and no play attitude reflecting in its styling. However that all has changed with the 2022 version of the Audi A8 L. Changes include more personalisation options in the cabin, and a predictive active suspension that takes the (hard) work out of lifting the car to clear speedbreakers. However, is it the most luxurious offering in the country today Simran Rastogi finds out?
    Watch video for more
    Also Read: Auto this week: Citroen C5 Aircross facelift hits India, strict rear seat belt rules and more
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng