February auto sales preview: Street expect subdued performance

Once again, it is expected to be a subdued performance across the board as demand has been under pressure.

The two-wheeler space will bear the biggest brunt because there has been higher ownership cost as well as weak rural demand and that could impact demand this time.

The passenger vehicle space will actually see an improvement because of the improvement in the chip supplies. So that will add a lot of these passenger vehicle companies. However, the demand within passenger vehicles is also skewed towards the compressed natural gas (CNG) space as well as the new launches.

The concern though is about the continued weakness in the mass market segment and that is prevalent across the board whether two-wheelers or passenger vehicles, a potential rise in fuel prices in the month of March could also keep demand under check.

