Feb auto sales: Mixed bag with two wheelers, tractors sales falling; Maruti rises for 5th straight month

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
Mini

It was a mixed bag for auto sales in the month of February with two wheeler and tractors being hit the hardest. However Maruti reported 5th consecutive month of rise in sales with export sales at record highs.

It was a mixed bag for auto sales in the month of February with two wheeler and tractors being hit the hardest.
Hero MotoCorp reported sharp fall in sales with total sales down by 29 percent. For Bajaj Auto as well domestic sales were down 30 percent and export sales were under pressure.
Due to unseasonal rains and weak demand tractor sales were hit the hardest. Escorts reported a 45.6 percent decline in sales, while M&M tractor sales were down by 27 percent on a year on year basis.
However Maruti reported 5th consecutive month of rise in sales with export sales at record highs.
Watch video for more.
