Fast Lane: Want to own an electric vehicle without buying it? Here's an explainer on concept of retrofitting

Do you want to own an electric vehicle but don't want to sell your current traditional engine car? Do you want to contribute to green mobility without buying a new electric vehicle? Then retrofitting is an option.

Retrofitting is the replacement of the combustion powertrain in a vehicle with an electric driveline. This method is being extensively used in Europe to convert diesel trucks and buses into zero emission commercial vehicles and has helped reduce carbon emissions within big cities while also reducing congestion.

In fact you can convert your old vehicle into a hybrid or an electric vehicle using retrofitting and the Indian government has now allowed retrofitting to curb rising vehicle pollution.

There are many companies in India that create hybrid and electric vehicle conversion kits but many questions arise on this - how much would it cost me to retrofit my vehicle into an electric one? How do we charge this retrofitted vehicle? Will this affect my traditional engine and will my costs go up like insurance costs etc?

