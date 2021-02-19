  • SENSEX
Explained: Texas power shortage and its impact on global auto chip industry

Updated : February 19, 2021 01:50 PM IST

The big global news over the last few days has been the record-breaking cold weather across Texas in the United States. The state has been without power with millions suffering and businesses being shut down.

On February 14, Austin Energy, the utility provider in Austin, warned users about rotating outages throughout the city. All industrial and semiconductor manufacturers were urged to idle or shut down completely.

According to the CLSA report, up to 20 percent of global automotive microcontroller (MCU) production could be affected, which may only deteriorate the severe auto chip shortage.

CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair gets details on how the global auto chip industry is impacted.

