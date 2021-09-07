Explained: Semiconductor shortage and its impact

Semiconductor is a material that is made of silicon used in electronic circuits, integrated circuits, and microchips.

Semiconductor is a term that has been dominating news headlines, especially in the context of auto sector.

What is semiconductor?

This is a material that is made of silicon used in electronic circuits, integrated circuits, and microchips. It is used in almost every electronic device we use these days -- from smartphones to LED television sets to laptops, iPads, and you name it. It is also used in cars and two-wheelers.

Why semiconductors are in news now and why are they so important?

Semiconductors have become a major issue for automobile manufacturers worldwide. From Tesla, Ford to Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra - every automaker has been impacted by this chip shortage.

On average, there are at least 80-120 microchips in a car and if it is a high-end luxury vehicle like BMW that could even have up to 150 microchips or electronic control units, and each of these ECU uses a semiconductor. It is also used in high-performance motorcycles.

