The government has ordered an independent probe into how an Ola Electric and Okinawa scooter caught fire. Here’s an explainer on what can cause fire in electric vehicle and warning signs to watch out for.

The government has ordered an independent probe into how an Ola Electric and Okinawa Scooter caught fire. Recently in Hyderabad an electric bus caught fire while charging, there was an incident in Gurgaon where an EV battery exploded and an electric scooter caught fire in Mumbai.

Here’s an explainer on what can cause fire in electric vehicle and warning signs to watch out for.

Watch video for more.