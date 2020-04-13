Expect to start limited operations from April 15 if restrictions lifted; no lay-offs, says Maruti Suzuki India

VIDEOS

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India is expecting to start limited operations from April 15 as the central government is likely to relax lockdown and allow some economic activities, said RC Bhargava, chairman of the company.

Bhargava said that if the lockdown continues in its current form, it could be a big blow to the company, which he hopes wouldn't be the case.

“I said that extension of the lockdown in its current form with no exception would be a body blow but from all that one is hearing is that it is not going to happen. The government seems likely to allow limited activities... We expect that our factories in Gurugram and Manesar will not be in the red zone because Gurugram is not completely red, there are parts of Gurugram which are red parts and we expect that it is most likely that we will be able to start limited operations from April 15," said Bhargava in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Bhargava said that the company is making sure that no employee is laid off or not paid. “We have followed all the government instructions that nobody should be laid off, nobody should be not paid... We have paid all our employees during this lockdown period, there has been no lay-off of any kind.”

When asked about the preparations for restarting the operations, he replied, “We had prepared a very detailed plan of how to start operations... for all the employees about what they should do before they are leaving their homes to what they should do when they are travelling, what they should do when they are entering the factory, how to go around the workplace, what should be the guidelines, how to go and eat in the canteen, when going out, how to exit the factory, how to keep things in mind when you go out and then what to do when you reach home – for each of these activities, there are instructions for the employees in local languages."

According to him, in the month of April, activities will start in a staggered manner and it is very unlikely for anyone to reach near capacity production in the next 1-2 months. "As long as many of these restrictions remain, it will not be possible to work at full capacity."

