EV fire incidents; experts discuss lessons for manufacturers and policymakers

Varun Agni, Co-Founder and CTO of Bounce; Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman of SUN Mobility; and Ashim Sharma, Partner & Group Head of Business Performance Improvement Consulting for Auto, Engineering & Logistics at Nomura Research Institute discuss the safety of electric vehicles and lessons for companies and policymakers.

Forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles, a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik on Saturday. The company says that they are investigating the root cause behind the fire incident - fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident in Nashik, the fifth in just over a month comes at a time when the government has already ordered an independent probe into the fire incidents involving Ola and Okinawa vehicles.

The push to e-mobility has been one of the most ambitious projects of this government.

CNBC-TV18 had reported that there is a feeling within the government on strengthening fire safety standards for EVs. Government sources indicate that there is a need for revisiting testing and certification standards.

Varun Agni, Co-Founder and CTO of Bounce; Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman of SUN Mobility; and Ashim Sharma, Partner & Group Head of Business Performance Improvement Consulting for Auto, Engineering & Logistics at Nomura Research Institute discuss the safety of electric vehicles and lessons for companies and policymakers.

For full interview, watch accompanying video

Also Read | 40 electric scooters of Jitendra EV catch fire in transport container in Nashik