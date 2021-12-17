EV big part of portfolio; expect global growth in years to come: KPIT Tech

Electric vehicle (EV) is a big part of KPIT’s portfolio, said Ravi Pandit, chairman of KPIT Technologies and chairman of Sentient Labs, on Friday.

Sentient Labs announced a hydrogen fuel cell bus that runs on an indigenously developed electric powertrain and hydrogen fuel cell.

Sentient is a technology company engaging technology for green transportation.

Pandit further said that KPIT does a lot of cutting edge work in automotive and therefore expect global growth going ahead.

KPIT maintains its guidance of 18-20 percent in revenue.

