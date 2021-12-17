0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • videos>
  • auto>

  • EV big part of portfolio; expect global growth in years to come: KPIT Tech

videos | IST

EV big part of portfolio; expect global growth in years to come: KPIT Tech

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo   | Prashant Nair  | IST (Published)
Mini

Electric vehicle (EV) is a big part of KPIT’s portfolio, said Ravi Pandit, chairman of KPIT Technologies and chairman of Sentient Labs, on Friday.

Electric vehicle (EV) is a big part of KPIT’s portfolio, said Ravi Pandit, chairman of KPIT Technologies and chairman of Sentient Labs, on Friday.
Sentient Labs announced a hydrogen fuel cell bus that runs on an indigenously developed electric powertrain and hydrogen fuel cell.
Sentient is a technology company engaging technology for green transportation.
Also Read: Explained: Why Toyota shifted gears towards electric vehicles
Pandit further said that KPIT does a lot of cutting edge work in automotive and therefore expect global growth going ahead.
Also Read: TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad to expand tie-up for joint development of electric vehicles
KPIT maintains its guidance of 18-20 percent in revenue.
For the entire management interview, watch the video
Tags