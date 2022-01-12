Edison Motors buys M&M’s stake in debt-ridden SsangYong

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is buzzing in trade after South Korean company Edison Motor buys its stake in debt-ridden SsangYong Motor.

This is positive for the stock. Edison Motor, an electric bus maker, has agreed to acquire the debt-ridden SsangYong. The total consideration is $255 million or Rs 1,800 crore.

The court has also approved SsangYong and Edison Motors signing a merger and acquisition contract.

Mahindra Group says it is happy to hear that Edison Motors has formally agreed to acquire this particular company and will cooperate with the new investor in enabling the transaction.

