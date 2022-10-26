    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Overdrive: Battle of adventure bikes – are they good for off-road rides?

    videos | IST

    Overdrive: Battle of adventure bikes – are they good for off-road rides?

    Profile image
    By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s special show Overdrive, reviews the off-road performance of Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special.

    With a tall stance, plenty of ground clearance and exceptional seating comfort, adventure bikes have arrived and are dominating the motorcycle space across segments.
    But are they really good at off-road though? CNBC-TV18’s special show Overdrive, reviews the off-road performance of Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special.
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo Liquid-Cooled engine which produces max power of 172 PS at 10,500rmp. The BMW R 1250 GS on the other hand comes with a 1,254cc Boxer Twin Air-Liquid Cooled engine.
    Meanwhile, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is equipped with a 1,160cc Inline 3 Liquid-Cooled engine and Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes with a 1,082.2cc Twin Cylinder Liquid-Cooled engine.
    The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special boasts of 1,252cc Twin Cylinder Liquid-Cooled engine.
    Watch the video for more.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng