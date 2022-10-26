Overdrive: Battle of adventure bikes – are they good for off-road rides?

CNBC-TV18’s special show Overdrive, reviews the off-road performance of Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special.

With a tall stance, plenty of ground clearance and exceptional seating comfort, adventure bikes have arrived and are dominating the motorcycle space across segments.

But are they really good at off-road though? CNBC-TV18’s special show Overdrive, reviews the off-road performance of Ducati Multistrada V4 S, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo Liquid-Cooled engine which produces max power of 172 PS at 10,500rmp. The BMW R 1250 GS on the other hand comes with a 1,254cc Boxer Twin Air-Liquid Cooled engine.

Meanwhile, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is equipped with a 1,160cc Inline 3 Liquid-Cooled engine and Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes with a 1,082.2cc Twin Cylinder Liquid-Cooled engine.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special boasts of 1,252cc Twin Cylinder Liquid-Cooled engine.

Watch the video for more.