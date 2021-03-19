Dividend payout subject to capex plan, says Bajaj Auto CFO

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : March 19, 2021 02:54 PM IST

Bajaj Auto announced a new dividend distribution policy to reward shareholders and boost return ratios. Based on the current surplus funds, the dividend payout will rise handsomely from 50 percent to 90 percent in FY21.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Soumen Ray, chief financial officer (CFO) of Indian multinational two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company, said, “We will strive our best to give up to 90 percent provided we have the surplus fund before the distribution of dividend.”

“It also depends on what is our capex plans in the near future,” he said.

Talking about business, Ray said, “We have a strong electric vehicle (EV) plans but it will not require large amount of money. However, what is important is whether we will be able to make profit out of selling those EVs.”

According to him, industry will see a significant rise in raw material prices between Q4 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22. “Between Q4 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22 the industry will see a very significant cost increase which has not been seen in the last two years barring the Bharat Stage (BS) transition,” said Ray.

For full management commentary, watch the video