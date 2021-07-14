Demand recovery in July close to Q4 FY21 levels, says Tata Motors

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : July 14, 2021 19:40:33 IST

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new brand 'xpres', under which cars can now be customized. The company is looking at targeting fleet customers via this move.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev, Shailesh Chandra, the automaker’s Passenger Vehicles’ President, laid out the company's demand outlook.

He said, “Demand in the first quarter has been impacted. The market that had reached 900,000 plus in Q4 of the last financial year came down to 650,000 odd, so a steep drop in demand.

”Chandra also pointed to the drop in retail numbers, which he said, is even steeper because of lockdowns in different parts of the country.“ Good thing is that we have seen this month's recovery close to Q4 levels and if there is no further disruption coming of the third wave, which remains a possibility, the demand side should remain strong,” he asserted.

For more, watch the video