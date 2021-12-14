Demand improving MoM; experiencing chip shortage for some models: Ashok Leyland

Sanjay Saraswat, head of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) at Ashok Leyland, on Tuesday said that things are improving on-demand front MoM.

Sanjay Saraswat, head of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) at Ashok Leyland, on Tuesday said that things are improving on-demand front month-on-month (MoM).

He further said that internal combustion engine trucks have done fairly well and the tipper segment is growing equal to the size of the industry.

However, experiencing chip shortage issues for some of the models, Saraswat told CNBC-TV18.

An Indian multinational automotive manufacturer saw a pick-up in November sales with the overall number coming in above estimates. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales improved 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) but light commercial vehicle sales continue to be under pressure.

For the entire management interview, watch the video