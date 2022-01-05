December auto sales disappoint; in-person interaction going down at showrooms: FADA

In-person interaction with customers is going down at showrooms, said Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), on Wednesday.

In-person interaction with customers is going down at showrooms, said Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), on Wednesday, adding that the two-wheeler market has been in the doldrums for the past year-and-a-half.

According to him, state-wide restrictions because of the current rise in COVID-19 cases might be affecting the footfalls, but it’s too early to judge right now.

The year on year sales in December 2021 decline 16 percent, two-wheelers were down 20 percent, passenger vehicles down 11 percent, tractors 10 percent but there was an increase in commercial vehicles (CVs) and 3-wheelers sales and were up 45 percent and 59 percent respectively.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gulati said that the waiting period for a vehicle has reduced on average, but the two-wheeler market has been in the doldrums for the past year-and-a-half.

“The entry-level market has seen a regular de-growth since the first lockdown of COVID-19 and the rural market is still in distress, so even the tier-III, tier-IV towns or the lower-middle-class is still in some of the financial distress. However, they have money and desire to buy the vehicle but they are trying to save for unforeseen medical issues,” he said.

