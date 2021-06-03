  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Auto
VIDEOS
Auto

Commercial fleet utilisations at 50% of pre-COVID levels; CV lenders take a hit

Updated : June 03, 2021 14:45:47 IST

The second COVID-19 wave has disrupted the recovery in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector. CNBC-TV18 learnt from industry sources that the commercial fleet utilisations are only at 50 percent of pre-lockdown levels.

Demand for load has seen a sharp fall in categories such as autos and auto ancillaries, construction materials, and even e-commerce since mid-April. However, on the other hand, operating costs for transporters have increased by 8-10 percent.

While the operating costs have risen, freight rates are not rising to offset the increase in operating cost. This is hurting profitability as well as margins of fleet operators.

The CV lenders have also taken a hit on their collection efficiencies. The collection efficiency has dropped to around 50 percent. The lenders have cautioned a rise in NPAs from June if no moratorium or interest waiver given.

Watch the video for more
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement