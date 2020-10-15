CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Bajaj Auto has a 30 city plan for Chetak

The country's second-largest two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto which launched its electric two-wheeler, the Chetak in January 2020 is now looking to expand its footprint to 30 cities. The company recently resumed production of the Chetak after COVID-19 disrupted supply chains.

"Despite the six-month odd delay, we have faced minimal cancellations. This is a strong indication of acceptance of as well as the desire for Chetak and along with the rehabilitation of supply lines it is encouraging us to progressively widen the footprint," said Rakesh Sharma, the executive director of Bajaj Auto in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18.

Priced at Rs 1.15 lakh and with a range of 95 kilometres, the Chetak is currently available in 17 select KTM dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru.

According to company officials, Bajaj Auto has so far dispatched 600 units of the Chetak, including about 300 units in September alone. The company was forced to halt the production and bookings of the Chetak in March due to the nationwide lockdown. With production having resumed, the company is hoping to fulfil orders and resume bookings soon.

The executive director of Bajaj Auto said the company has a substantial order book and the priority is to fulfil all pre-existing orders by December. "We are planning to introduce Chetak into other markets from the fourth quarter this year. We have a 30 city plan but this will not happen in one go. The company would initially look at large cities and mid-sized towns," he said.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Bajaj Auto is exploring the possibility of launching the Chetak in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Vizag and Goa in the first phase of its expansion plan.