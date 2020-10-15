  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Bajaj Auto has a 30 city plan for Chetak

Updated : October 15, 2020 04:06 PM IST

Priced at Rs 1.15 lakh and with a range of 95 kilometres, the Chetak is currently available in 17 select KTM dealerships.
According to company officials, Bajaj Auto has so far dispatched 600 units of the Chetak, including about 300 units in September alone.
Bajaj Auto is exploring the possibility of launching the Chetak in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Vizag and Goa in the first phase of its expansion plan.
