Chip shortage issue continues; short-term situation difficult: Sona Comstar

Rising Omicron variant definitely has impacted both demand as well as supply across the world. Europe is completely hit by a coronavirus in general, parts of America as well have seen a complete supply shortage that has impacted a lot of the auto ancillary players. Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar said the Situation remains the same as far as chip shortage issue is concerned. We are looking at difficult situation, for the foreseeable future, at least for the short term.

Sona Comstar has inaugurated a new state of art research and innovation center in Chennai. This facility is dedicated solely to electric vehicles with an aim to foster the development of advanced products for next-generation electrified vehicles.

On chip shortage speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar said, “The situation remains the same, in November, we don't have a clear view in terms of any recovery from the chips shortage situation.”

He added, “The number of chips required in other electronics or other gadgets are also increasing so the demand for chips is going to go through the roof. We are definitely looking at a difficult situation, for the foreseeable future, at least for the short term.”

