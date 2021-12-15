0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • videos>
  • auto>

  • Challenges related to Omicron worrying; absenteeism a concern: Endurance Tech

videos | IST

Challenges related to Omicron worrying; absenteeism a concern: Endurance Tech

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  | IST (Published)
Mini

Ramesh Gehaney, ED & COO of Endurance Technologies, on Wednesday, said that challenges related to omicron are worrying.

Ramesh Gehaney, ED & COO of Endurance Technologies, on Wednesday, said that the challenges related to Omicron are worrying.
Absenteeism due to Omicron is also a serious matter of concern, said Gehaney in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
On semiconductors, he said that things have improved with regard to the availability of semiconductors.
Also Read: TVS Motor, BMW likely to announce tie-up on electric vehicles, say sources
He is confident that the company will get more demand in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.
Also Read: Omicron threat: Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health say India better prepared; oxygen infra ready
For the entire interview, watch the video
Tags