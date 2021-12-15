Challenges related to Omicron worrying; absenteeism a concern: Endurance Tech

Ramesh Gehaney, ED & COO of Endurance Technologies, on Wednesday, said that challenges related to omicron are worrying.

Absenteeism due to Omicron is also a serious matter of concern, said Gehaney in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On semiconductors, he said that things have improved with regard to the availability of semiconductors.

He is confident that the company will get more demand in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

