Centre restructuring FAME scheme to increase EV penetration

Updated : June 08, 2021 09:22:06 IST

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has been working on remodelling the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME) scheme with a greater focus on electric two-wheelers.

Under the restructured scheme, the incentives on electric two-wheelers could increase from the current Rs 10,000 per kilo watt hour, to about Rs 15,000 /kWh or even Rs 20,000/kWh – that’s by 1.5-2 times.

This is being done to reduce the price gap between the conventional IC engine two-wheeler and an electric engine two-wheeler. So, this will be of huge significance for companies like Bajaj Auto, TVS and also Hero owned Acer which have electric two-wheelers in the market right now.

According to government sources, this revised draft is ready. It has already received approval and there could be a formal notification in the coming days.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.