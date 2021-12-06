Can EV adoption be achieved by 2025? Here's what experts say

At COP26 India made five commitments on climate action and promised to accelerate adoption of zero emission vehicles. This has led to a brainstorming session between government and industry in Goa. The event saw a big debate on what percentage of electric vehicle adoption can be achievable by 2025, whether there should be duty cuts on electric cars and how to reduce battery costs.

To know more, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arun Goel, Secretary of Heavy Industries; Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Mahesh Babu, CEO Switch Mobility and Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric.

