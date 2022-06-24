Bureau of Indian Standards releases performance parameters for electric vehicle batteries

After multiple accidents of electrical vehicle batteries catching fire, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated performance standards for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The new standards incorporate a test procedure for the basic characteristic of performance, reliability and electrical functionality in real life scenarios.

The new standards incorporate a test procedure for the basic characteristic of performance, reliability and electrical functionality in real life scenarios. The bureau is in the process of formulating two more standards for passenger and goods carrying electrical vehicles.

To discuss these news standards, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rahul Walawalkar, President of India Energy Storage Alliance.

